Podcast from Amedeo's: News and Observer beat writer Joe Giglio
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Veteran NC State beat writer Joe Giglio from the Raleigh News and Observer joined Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal on the podcast from Amedeo's Tuesday to discuss a variety of topics.
They included:
• Where NC State sits in the totem pole in ACC basketball nearly a third of the way through conference play.
• How important is injured junior point guard Markell Johnson to the team's success.
• What ACC games will determine the fate of the Wolfpack in league action this year.
• Reflecting back on football and looking ahead to what might be in store in 2019.
• Thoughts on the potential future of Director of Athletics Debbie Yow.
And more.
If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.
The Wolfpacker Podcast is recorded at Amedeo’s nearly every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Jimmy V room.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves’ Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook