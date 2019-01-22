Veteran NC State beat writer Joe Giglio from the Raleigh News and Observer joined Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal on the podcast from Amedeo's Tuesday to discuss a variety of topics.

They included:

• Where NC State sits in the totem pole in ACC basketball nearly a third of the way through conference play.

• How important is injured junior point guard Markell Johnson to the team's success.

• What ACC games will determine the fate of the Wolfpack in league action this year.

• Reflecting back on football and looking ahead to what might be in store in 2019.

• Thoughts on the potential future of Director of Athletics Debbie Yow.

And more.