NC State basketball went through last season short-handed in the post, and that could be the case again, at least at the start of the season. The Wolfpack announced Monday that redshirt junior center D.J. Funderburk would be “indefinitely” suspended, which head coach Kevin Keatts expounded on Thursday at the Wolfpack’s media day session. It remains to be seen how many, if any, games that Funderburk misses. What isn’t a mystery is that he’ll be greatly missed in the middle when he is absent. NCSU hosts Georgia Tech on Nov. 5 at PNC Arena.

NC State redshirt junior center D.J. Funderburk is suspended indefinitely by head coach Kevin Keatts. (USA Today Sports)

“I won't get into much of it because that's our internal deal that is place upon him basically from the basketball program,” Keatts said. “I will say this is I have a certain expectation of what I think an NC State player should be. Right now, he hasn't met that. "There is no timetable for his return. He's got some benchmarks that I want him to meet, to be able to join the team. When it happens, he'll be a part of it. If it doesn't, he won’t.”

The 6-foot-10, 225-pound Funderburk started his college career at Ohio State, but after redshirting his freshman year, he was dismissed by its newly hired coach Chris Holtmann. He landed at Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Fla., and NC State was able to easily land him thanks to having Funderburk’s former prep coach at Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, Va., on its staff — former assistant coach A.W. Hamilton, who is now the head coach at Eastern Kentucky. Funderburk proved to be a quality offensive performer at various points last year. He averaged 8.8 points and 4.2 rebounds in just 19.9 minutes per game, and he shot an impressive 55.2 percent from the field. Keatts pointed out that while he’s suspended, he won’t be practicing with the team. “Right now, he's not allowed to do anything basketball related,” Keatts said. “He's to maintain academics. He's also he's allowed to come in this building and work out. As far as anything team related, we don't have him involved.” NC State will turn to redshirt freshman center Manny Bates and Missouri-Kansas City graduate senior transfer Danny Dixon to to fill the void. The combination of Bates dislocating his shoulder and then freshman center Ian Steere transferring to St. John’s set the Wolfpack back in the post last season. The 6-11 Bates was ranked No. 139 overall nationally in the class of 2018 by Rivals.com coming out of Fayetteville (N.C.) Northwood Temple. “We we haven't had a rim protector since I've been here,” Keatts said. “Obviously we are a pressing and running team. I think Manny provides that for us.” The 6-10, 230-pound Dixon started his college career at George Mason before making the move to UMKC. His experience should provide a steady hand. Keatts joked that he’s similar to former NC State center Wyatt Walker without the man bum hairstyle. “Obviously, make no bones about it, D.J. was our best returning post guy,” Keatts said. “That being said, I like what Danny Dixon brings to the table because he's old and got some experience, and then Manny Bates. Both of those guys will be huge for us.”

NC State Players Not Worried About NCAA Scenarios

A potential players' name and image rights battle and the NCAA’s notice of allegations, which was sent to NC State on July 10, were both addressed by Keatts. For the latter, it’s simply going to be a waiting game during the season. The NCAA issued a Level I violation concerning former point guard Dennis Smith Jr. Smith and people associated with him were accused of receiving $46,700 in impermissible inducements and benefits from the previous NC State coaching staff. Both former head coach Mark Gottfried and ex-assistant coach Orlando Early were listed in the allegations. Keatts has a simple mantra of “we can’t control what we can’t control.” “Our players, we don’t concentrate on it,” Keatts said. “We don’t talk about it. Our guys are locked in.” Keatts acknowledged that the NCAA issues have been used against the Wolfpack in recruiting. “From a recruiting standpoint, it has been a little bit of a challenge,” Keatts said. “In basketball or any sport, any time your competitors can use something that may happen or may not happen, then they do.” NC State will be responding in November to the allegations, and it won’t affect the current season. If the younger players in the program are pondering a bumpy future, Keatts doesn’t see it. “Our guys worry from day-to-day, and I know that sounds funny,” Keatts said. “Our guys are worried about practice. They are worried about what they are doing tonight.” The other NCAA-related news came recently when California Governor Gavin Newsom signed the "Fair Pay To Play Act," which would allow college athletes to earn money from endorsement deals. The NCAA predictably hasn’t been a fan of the law, which would start Jan. 2023. The full thrust of this movement seems to be only beginning. “I’ve always been intrigued by the Olympic model,” Keatts said. “I’ve been hearing this might happen in California for the last couple of weeks. If you ask me today, ‘Am I for it?’ I’d say, “Yes.’ "What I’d love to do is get more educated about it. I’d love to understand how it is going to work. I’m not opposed to it at all.”

