Payton Wilson, Zonovan Knight on awards' preseason watch lists

Knight ran 143 times for 788 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games last season. He also caught 20 passes for 136 yards and returned a kickoff for a touchdown. He was named third-team All-ACC and finished sixth in the ACC in all-purpose yards per game (104.4).

Sophomore running back Zonovan "Bam" Knight was on the Maxwell Award preseason watch list , announced Monday morning. The Maxwell Award is given to college football's top player annually.

Two of NC State's brightest stars are gaining recognition ahead of the start of preseason camp in a few weeks.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) has rated Knight, who per Eric Galko is second among returning running backs that are eligible for the 2022 NFL Draft in missed tackles forced per rush attempt, as the No. 4 pro prospect at his position.

Knight has been named preseason All-ACC by PFF, Athlon Sports, Phil Steele and Lindy's.

Redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson was placed on the watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award, given annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football.

Wilson was first-team All-ACC in 2020 after leading the conference in tackles (108), the first NC State player to do that since Levar Fisher in 2000. Wilson is second among all Power Five returning linebackers in tackles at or behind the line of scrimmage (25) and leads returning ACC players in pressure rate, per ESPN (17.6 percent).

ESPN rated Wilson as one of the 50 most versatile players in college football.

Wilson also led NC State in tackles for loss (11.5), interceptions (two) and quarterback hurries (six) despite missing two games.