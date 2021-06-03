ESPN names Payton Wilson one of most versatile players in college football

Wilson was listed under the "strong blitzers who can also beat you in coverage" category. Here's what else Connelly has to say about the Wolfpack linebacker:

The list was divided into ten categories, one of which included NC State redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson .

ESPN's Bill Connelly published a list of the 50 most versatile players in college football Thursday.

From Connelly:

"Wilson is basically a nickel back shaped like a small defensive end (6-4, 235). In 10 games he combined seven TFLs and seven run stuffs with 3.5 sacks and an 18 percent pressure rate, and while QBs targeted him quite a bit in pass coverage, that was a mistake: 22 pass attempts produced just 98 yards, two INTs and a QBR of 10.9."

Wilson was the MVP of the Wolfpack defense in 2020 and put together a season worthy of earning first-team All-ACC honors.

He led the conference with 108 tackles in 10 games, becoming the first player from NC State to do so since former Pack linebacker Levar Fisher in 2000.

The 6-4, 235-pounder also led the team in tackles for loss (11.5), interceptions (2.0) and quarterback hurries (6.0). His 3.5 sacks were also the most of any Wolfpack defender that didn't play on the defensive line.

Last month, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranked Wilson fifth among draft-eligible interior linebackers in the 2022 class.