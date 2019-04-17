Lehigh graduate transfer Pat Andree became the third member of NC State's recruiting class.

The 6-foot-8, 225-pounder was the fourth leading scorer for Lehigh last year, averaging 12.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game in the Mountain Hawks up-tempo attack. Andree was one of the most feared shooters in the Patriot League, shooting 41.9 percent from three-point land. He went 70 of 167 from beyond the arc, while attempting 116 field goals from inside it.

The Colts Neck, N.J., product officially visited NC State on April 12-14, and picked the Wolfpack over Texas Christian and Kansas State. He joins prep signee Jalen Lecque of Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy and Dereon Seabron of Woodstock (Va.) Massanutten Military Academy, who both played point guard in high school.

Lecque and NCSU junior point guard Markell Johnson both could be in the 2019 NBA Draft, and have a May 29 deadline for a final decision. Lecque, who spent a fifth year of high school at Brewster Academy, would need to be granted the opportunity by the NBA.

NC State doesn’t appear to be done in recruiting, but are currently out of scholarships if both Johnson and Lecque come to Raleigh. Valparaiso graduate transfer center Derrik Smits is also considering the Wolfpack.

NC State has landed five graduate transfers under head coach Kevin Keatts. Andree joins former shooting guards Sam Hunt (North Carolina A&T) and Allerik Freeman (Baylor), wing Eric Lockett (Florida International) and center Wyatt Walker (Samford).

