Pack Pros: Week 2 in the NFL

Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL this past weekend.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings:

Bradbury played 54 snaps at center and helped the Vikings win 23-17 at home over the San Francisco 49ers to improve to 2-0. The Vikings allowed four sacks and rushed 24 times for 146 yards, and threw for 268 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), New England Patriots:

Brissett got the start and went 15-of-27 passing for 149 yards and one touchdown, and was sacked three times in a 23-20 home loss against the Seattle Seahawks. Brissett is 30-of-51 passing for 270 yards and a touchdown, plus seven carries for 32 yards this season.

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Miami Dolphins:

Chubb is inactive with an injury, but the Dolphins fell to 1-1 with a 31-10 home loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football. Chubb was able to attend the Louisiana Tech at NC State game Saturday.

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders:

Cole have three punts for an average of 42.7 yards and 37.7 net average, with a long of 54 in a 26-23 win at the Baltimore Ravens to improve to 1-1. Cole has punted eight times for a 49.1 average and 43.6 net average, landed three inside the 20-yard line and has a long of 62 this season.

DT Cory Durden (2021-22), Los Angeles Rams:

Durden was waived by the Rams at the end of training camp, but signed to the practice squad. The Rams lost 41-10 at the Arizona Cardinals to fall to 0-2.

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers:

Ekwounu started at left tackle and the Panthers fell to 0-2 with a 26-3 loss at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. He played 48 snaps on offense and one on special teams. Carolina rushed 18 times for 90 yards, and allowed two sacks, plus threw for 84 yards and one interception in the loss.

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals:

Hill had one tackle in 14 defensive snaps and one special teams play in the Bengals 26-25 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. He has three tackles and one tackle for loss for the 0-2 Bengals.

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Cleveland Browns:

Hines was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list before the season by the Browns. The Brown improved to 1-1 with a 18-13 road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Arizona Cardinals:

Jones got the start and had one tackle, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry in 35 snaps (plus one special teams play) during a 41-10 home win over the Los Angeles Rams. Jones has three tackles and a fumble recovery this season.

MLB Vi Jones (2019-21), Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Jones returned healthy to the NFL and joined the Buccaneers after previously playing for the Seahawks. He was cut at the end of training camp and signed to the practice squad. Tampa Bay improved to 2-0 with a 20-16 win over the Detroit Lions.

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), New York Giants:

McCloud was not active due to injury and the Giants fell to 0-2 with a 21-18 loss against the Washington Commanders. He has two tackles this season.

C Dylan McMahon (2019-23), Los Angeles Rams:

McMahon was drafted in the sixth round by the Philadelphia Eagles, but was cut and signed and signed to the practice squad. McMahon was then signed by the Los Angeles Rams. He was not active in Los Angeles' 41-10 road loss at the Arizona Cardinals.

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions:

McNeill started at defensive tackle, but the Lions fell to 1-1 with a 20-16 home loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McNeill had one tackle and one tackle for loss in 35 defensive snaps, plus three special teams plays. McNeill has two tackles and one tackle for loss this season.

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), Las Vegas Raiders:

Meyers caught four passes for 29 yards to help the Raiders improve to 1-1 with a 26-23 win at the Baltimore Ravens. He played 59 snaps on offense. He has seven catches for 90 yards and one rush for three yards this season.

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Los Angeles Rams:

Murchison was placed on the injured reserve list/designated to return during preseason camp. The Rams fell to 0-2 with a 41-10 road loss against the Arizona Cardinals.

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals:

Pratt exploded for 16 tackles, one forced fumble and one recovered fumble, plus a quarterback hurry in a 26-25 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bengals fell to 0-2 and Pratt played 61 snaps. He has 24 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, one recovered fumble, one quarterback hurry and one pass defended this season.

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Atlanta Falcons:

Smith-Williams came off the bench with one tackle, which was for a loss, in a 22-21 road win over the Philadelphia Eagles. He played 39 defensive snaps against the Eagles. Smith-Williams has six tackles and three tackles for loss for the 1-1 Falcons.

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), Atlanta Falcons:

Street came off the bench and played 22 defensive snaps and three special teams plays in the Falcons' 22-21 road victory at the Philadelphia Eagles. Street has three tackles this season.

LB Drake Thomas (2019-22), Seattle Seahawks:

Thomas played 18 snaps on special teams and the Seahawks won on the road 23-20 at the New England Patriots. Thomas has one tackle this season.

WR Thayer Thomas (2019-22), Minnesota Vikings:

Thomas was cut the Vikings at end of training camp and signed to the practice squad. The Vikings won 23-17 against the San Francisco 49ers at home to improve to 2-0.

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs:

Thuney played 65 snaps and helped the Chiefs top the Philadelphia Eagles at home 26-25. The Chiefs ran the ball for 149 yard and threw for 151 yards and two touchdowns, plus two interceptions. Kansas City allowed two sacks in the victory, improving to 2-0.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Buffalo Bills:

Valdes-Scantling came off the bench for four snaps in the Bills 31-10 win at the Miami Dolphins to improve to 2-0. Valdes-Scantling has one catch for 19 yards.

OLB Payton Wilson (2018-23), Pittsburgh Steelers:

Wilson came off the bench for 22 defensive snaps and 20 special teams plays in the Steelers 13-6 win over the Denver Broncos to improve to 2-0. He has three tackles on the season.

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Pittsburgh Steelers:

Wilson was inactive with an injury, but quarterback Justin Fields topped the Broncos 13-6 to improve to 2-0.

OG Chandler Zavala (2021-22), Carolina Panthers:

Zavala played one special teams snap during the Panthers' 26-3 home loss against the Los Angeles Chargers to fall to 0-2.