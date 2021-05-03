This weekend saw NC State's list of players in the NFL grow by three after the Detroit Lions selected former Wolfpack defensive tackle Alim McNeill in the third round of this year's NFL Draft. Going unpicked but not without options were tight end Cary Angeline and offensive guard/center Joe Sculthorpe. The former inked an undrafted free agent deal with the Arizona Cardinals, while the latter did similarly with the Atlanta Falcons, whose new offensive line coach is Dwayne Ledford, Sculthorpe's position coach at NC State for three years. Already, one long-time name on the Pack Pros list for NC State has been removed after quarterback Philip Rivers announced his retirement. Here's the updated group of former players still active in the NFL. Former NC State lineman Ted Larsen, who won a Super Bowl ring after he was added to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' roster late in the year, is also a free agent. Another former lineman J.R. Sweezy, remains an unrestricted free agent after starting 11 games for the Arizona Cardinals in 2020.

Former NC State Football Players In The Pros: Week 17

TE Cary Angeline (Played at NC State from 2018-20), Arizona Cardinals: The former USC transfer picked a good spot to try and make a team, as The Athletic in its post-draft depth chart write-up for the Cards noted that at tight end "Arizona is thin here and will have to add through free agency" ... Angeline caught 61 passes for 960 yards and 12 touchdowns in his three seasons at NC State. C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Bradbury, a first-round draft pick in 2019, has started every game over his two seasons in his NFL career, and it is highly likely he will continue in that role in 2021 ... It will be an important season for Bradbury as the Vikings will have to make a decision on the lucrative fifth-year option in his rookie contract following the 2021 campaign.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Miami Dolphins: After completing 2 of 8 passes for 17 yards and running 17 times for 19 yards and three touchdowns while serving as Rivers' backup in Indianapolis, Brissett signed as a free agent in the offseason with the Dolphins on a one-year, $7.5 million deal ... It will be Brissett's third team as he enters his sixth season in the NFL ... In his career, Brissett is 586-of-983 passing for 6,459 yards and 31 touchdowns with 13 interceptions and has rushed for 583 yards and 12 scores.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Will be entering the final year of a 2-yard, $8 million contract he signed with the Panthers in 2020 ... Last year, Burris had 53 tackles (34 solo and four for loss), an interception, four passes broken up and a quarterback hurry in 13 games, 12 of them starts ... Set career-highs in tackles and starts in a season ... Carolina did not draft a safety or sign any additions to compete for Burris' starting job, yet. OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: Last week the Broncos, expectedly, picked up Chubb's fifth-year option, valued at over $12.7 million … Chubb made the Pro Bowl last season after he made 42 tackles (26 solo, nine for loss and 7.5 sacks) and 18 quarterback hurries in 14 games, all starts ... Has made 20.5 sacks in his first three years in the NFL despite playing only four contests in year two due to a torn ACL.

P A.J. Cole (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Last year, Cole had 40 punts for an average of 44.1 yards (net of 40.1 yards) while placing 19 inside the 20 ... Thus far, the Raiders have not added any punting competition for Cole. QB Ryan Finley (2016-18), Houston Texans: Finley is on his second team in the NFL after he was traded by his original team, the Cincinnati Bengals, for a seventh round draft pick to the Houston Texans … In five games last season, he completed 17 of 32 passes for 164 yards and a touchdown with two picks and rushed 11 times for 66 yards and a score ... His QB rating was 52.1 ... Finley faces a crowded but uncertain depth chart due to DeShaun Watson's trade demand and legal issues ... Houston signed veteran Tyrod Taylor and drafted Davis Mills, meaning Finley's fate may be tied to whether or not Houston carries three quarterbacks and if Watson is still a part of the team.

QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), New York Giants: Glennon is set to be a part of his sixth team after signing with the New York Giants for a 1-year, $1.35 million contract ... Last season, he started five games and has completed 111 of 179 passes (62.0 percent) for 1,072 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions while also rushing six times for 17 yards for the Jacksonville Jaguars and accumulated a passer rating of 80.1 ... In his career, Glennon has completed 599 of 980 passes for 6,235 yards and 43 touchdowns with 25 interceptions with the Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals and Oakland Raiders. WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington: After missing last season with a torn ACL, Harmon is looking to bounce back by earning a roster spot back … Played in 16 games with eight starts as a rookie in 2019, and notched 30 receptions for 365 yards ... The Athletic called Harmon a "roster hopeful" in its post-draft rundown of Washington's depth chart. DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), New York Giants: Hill is one of several defensive linemen that will competing for roster spots in 2021 ... The Giants lost starter Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency but did sign Danny Shelton and Ifeaadi Odenigbo to further boost its depth up front, plus it drafted Elerson Smith in the fourth round ... Last season, Hill had 32 tackles (15 solo), one sack, one tackle for a loss, one hurry and one pass breakup while playing in 15 contests ... Through three years in the league, Hill has 116 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Hines' spot on the roster appears secure after he showcased his versatility in 2020 ... Had 63 receptions for 482 yards and four touchdowns, 89 carries for 380 yards and three scores, and 30 punt returns with an average of 10.0 yards per runback during the regular season to help the Colts reach the playoffs ... Indianapolis has not added a running back via the draft or free agency ... In three seasons with the team that drafted him in the fourth round, Hines has 893 yards and seven scores rushing and 170 receptions for 1,227 yards and six more touchdowns ... Has also returned a pair of punts to the end zone.

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: In its post-draft rundown of the depth chart, The Athletic had Johnson as the last cornerback on its projected 53-man roster, but it noted rumors of a potential reunion with veteran corner Richard Sherman that could complicate Johnson's standing ... Last year, Johnson played in 13 games with three starts and has posted 20 tackles (13 solo)and a sack with three passes broken up and two quarterback hurries ... It was his seventh season in the NFL ... In his career he has 184 tackles, two picks and 24 pass breakups.

DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Jacksonville Jaguars: Last season, a former second-round pick of the Green Bay Packers, had a breakout in his first full-time season as a starter ... Had 83 tackles (59 solo), an interception and a pass breakup on the season while starting all 12 contests he played ... However, he may be in a battle to keep that starting job after Jacksonville drafted former Syracuse safety Andre Cisco with the first pick in the third round, although Cisco will be coming back from a torn ACL suffered early in the 2020 season ... Jacksonville also signed Rayshawn Jenkins, a starter the past two years for the Chargers, in the offseason to a lucrative 4-year, $35 million deal ... Jones was an unrestricted free agent who resigned with Jacksonville for one year and just over $1.1 million ... He has 211 career tackles, including seven for loss and three sacks, plus two interceptions and six pass breakups. DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: Jones appears likely to resume his starting role in what will be his fourth season for the Chargers after Los Angeles has not made any significant additions, yet, to its defensive front ... Last year, he had 34 tackles (19 solo), five tackles for loss, a sack and four quarterback hurries in 13 games, all starts ... The former third-round pick has 81 career hits, including seven for loss and 1.5 sacks. DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), Philadelphia Eagles: The former undrafted free agent has found a way to stick around in the NFL for six seasons via four different teams … Had nine tackles, including two for loss and one sack, and three quarterback hurries in seven appearances last year for the Eagles ... The Athletic had McGill as a third-string defensive tackle in its post-draft Eagles depth chart ... Has 34 career tackles, including eight for loss and 5.5 sacks. DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: Became the seventh defensive lineman under head coach Dave Doeren to be drafted ... McNeill has a chance to make an immediate impact, with The Athletic projecting that he'll supplant starter John Penisini at nose tackle. WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Appears secure on the roster after he had 59 receptions for 729 yards in the 15 games in which he was active last season ... Also threw two touchdown passes in 2020, his second season with the Patriots after signing as an undrafted free agent ... New England added six-year veteran Nelson Agholar to the receiving corps on a 2-year, $22 million deal and inked former San Francisco wideout Kendrick Bourne to a 3-year, $15 million contract, but Meyers still seems like a safe bet to continue a prominent role. TE Thaddeus Moss (2016/finished at LSU), Cincinnati Bengals: After being waived by Washington, Moss was claimed by the Bengals ... The Athletic listed Moss as one of its reserves on Cincinnati's projected 53-man roster.

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: During his rookie season, Murchison had five stops (one solo) in nine games played ... Tennessee signed Denico Autry to a 3-year, $21.5 million deal, but it also lost free agents DaQuan Jones and Jack Crawford ... Murchison is favored to be a backup in 2021, according to The Athletic's post-draft depth chart review. LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Finished last season with 89 tackles (55 solo) on the season, including five for a loss, and two passes broken up while starting 15 of 16 games ... The former third-round pick is expected to continue in his role as a starter in year three of his career.

OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: Played in every game last season but all but one as a reserve and expected to continue in that role, per The Athletic ... Richardson, after missing his rookie season with an injury, has played 31 games over the past two years with three starts.

RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Pittsburgh Steelers: Samuels will face a tough competition to keep his roster spot on a team that used its first-round draft pick on Alabama star running back Najee Harris, but it may help Samuels that his former college offensive coordinator, Matt Canada, was hired in that capacity by Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin this offseason ... Last year, Samuels had nine receptions for 46 yards and eight carries for 24 yards in 14 games played, including one start ... In three years, Samuels has 459 yards and a TD rushing and 82 receptions for 550 yards and four scores. OL Joe Sculthorpe (2017-20), Atlanta Falcons: After going undrafted, Sculthorpe signed with his original position coach Dwayne Ledford and the Atlanta Falcons ... Will have to compete with a pair of drafted potential interior linemen in Drew Dalman and Jalen Mayfield to land a roster spot. DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington: Played 13 games in his rookie season and had seven tackles (2.5 for loss, 0.5 sack) ... Washington drafted a pair of defensive ends — Baylor's William Bradley-King and Penn State's Shaka Toney — to add competition for the final roster spots ... The Athletic has Smith-Williams as one of its reserves in its post-draft depth chart analysis but noted Washington general Martin Mayhew said they would explore further free agent signings. DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers have signed six defensive linemen this offseason, although none of them big-ticket additions ... The added competition has Street on the outside and looking in for the projected 53-man roster, according to The Athletic ... Has 12 tackles (five solo, one for loss) in 15 games played (two starts) last season, his first extensive action in his career. OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: After starting every game since joining the New England Patriots as a rookie in 2016, Thuney signed a 5-year, $80 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs in the offseason ... That included a $17 million signing bonus and nearly $47 million guaranteed.