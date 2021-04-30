NC State All-American nose tackle Alim McNeill was selected by the Detroit Lions in the third round with the 72nd overall pick. McNeill chose to enter the NFL Draft early after his All-American season last fall. McNeil earned the highest run-defense grade among the country's defensive tackles this past season, according to PFF. He’s an immovable force on the nose at 320 pounds and has enough burst off the line to develop as a pass-rusher. McNeill had 26 tackles, including 4.5 for loss and a sack, a forced fumble and fumble recovery and one memorable pick-six at Virginia during the 2020 season.

The Detroit Lions picked Alim McNeill in the third round of the NFL Draft. (ACC media)

He becomes the seventh defensive linemen to be selected in the NFL Draft under head coach Dave Doeren. McNeill was a prized signing for Doeren, rated four stars by Rivals.com in the 2018 class and picking the Wolfpack over who’s who list of offers including Alabama and Clemson. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah noted that Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell hinted he would take a player similar to McNeill before the draft, and Jeremiah liked the pick. “Reminded me a lot of Javon Hargrave when I studied him,” Jeremiah said of McNeill, referring to the Philadelphia Eagles’ starting defensive tackle. “He’s just a big, powerful pocket pusher inside. He eats blockers, you just can’t move him.” On ESPN, draft guru Mel Kiper Jr.thought that despite being a “throwback,” McNeill can play in today’s NFL. “He will occupy,” Kiper noted. “He will get you penetration. I thought he had a nice season. He’s a big frame. Center, guards he can overpower. He was wreaking havoc.” “He’ll be able to make plays on the interior. … He can make an immediate impact in the run game,” ESPN’s Booger McFarland added.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbGltIE1jTmVpbGwmIzM5O3MgYXRobGV0aWNpc20gaXMgUkFSRTxi cj48YnI+8J+Xo++4jzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUEZG X0F1c3RpbkdheWxlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBQRkZfQXVzdGlu R2F5bGU8L2E+IHJhdmVzIGFib3V0IHRoZSBuZXdlc3QgRGV0cm9pdCBMaW9u PGJyPjxicj5XYXRjaCBub3c6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9RTTVl UjJONlRWIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vUU01ZVIyTjZUVjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1R5S0laQXRyOFAiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UeUtJ WkF0cjhQPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBGRiAoQFBGRikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QRkYvc3RhdHVzLzEzODgzMTMzNDAxNjcwNDEw MjU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDEsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==