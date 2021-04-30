NC State's Alim McNeill drafted in third round
NC State All-American nose tackle Alim McNeill was selected by the Detroit Lions in the third round with the 72nd overall pick. McNeill chose to enter the NFL Draft early after his All-American season last fall.
McNeil earned the highest run-defense grade among the country's defensive tackles this past season, according to PFF. He’s an immovable force on the nose at 320 pounds and has enough burst off the line to develop as a pass-rusher.
McNeill had 26 tackles, including 4.5 for loss and a sack, a forced fumble and fumble recovery and one memorable pick-six at Virginia during the 2020 season.
He becomes the seventh defensive linemen to be selected in the NFL Draft under head coach Dave Doeren. McNeill was a prized signing for Doeren, rated four stars by Rivals.com in the 2018 class and picking the Wolfpack over who’s who list of offers including Alabama and Clemson.
NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah noted that Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell hinted he would take a player similar to McNeill before the draft, and Jeremiah liked the pick.
“Reminded me a lot of Javon Hargrave when I studied him,” Jeremiah said of McNeill, referring to the Philadelphia Eagles’ starting defensive tackle. “He’s just a big, powerful pocket pusher inside. He eats blockers, you just can’t move him.”
On ESPN, draft guru Mel Kiper Jr.thought that despite being a “throwback,” McNeill can play in today’s NFL.
“He will occupy,” Kiper noted. “He will get you penetration. I thought he had a nice season. He’s a big frame. Center, guards he can overpower. He was wreaking havoc.”
“He’ll be able to make plays on the interior. … He can make an immediate impact in the run game,” ESPN’s Booger McFarland added.
