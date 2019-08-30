Rivals.com's Corey Evans ranked the top seven official visit weekends across the county this weekend, and NC State basketball checked in at No. 3.

The Wolfpack is hosting a pair of four-star, top-100 official visitors in point guard Deivon Smith from Loganville (Ga.) Grayson High and center John Hugley from Cleveland (Ohio) Brush High. We previewed Smith's visit already and will have one of Hugley's later Friday.

Here is what Evans wrote on NC State's weekend. His full report can be read here.