Official visit weekend for NC State basketball among nation's best
Rivals.com's Corey Evans ranked the top seven official visit weekends across the county this weekend, and NC State basketball checked in at No. 3.
The Wolfpack is hosting a pair of four-star, top-100 official visitors in point guard Deivon Smith from Loganville (Ga.) Grayson High and center John Hugley from Cleveland (Ohio) Brush High. We previewed Smith's visit already and will have one of Hugley's later Friday.
Here is what Evans wrote on NC State's weekend. His full report can be read here.
"NC State will bring to campus two of its commits and is attempting to turn two official visitors into Wolfpack pledges as well. Nick Farrar committed to the program earlier this month, while junior guard Terquavion Smith did the same earlier this year. Top in-state products Dontrez Styles, JaDun Michael, Zaharee Maddox and Carter Whitt will be on campus, as will top-25 junior Quincy Allen. Those players will be taking unofficial visits to the ACC program. However, most of the attention will be focused on John Hugley and Deivon Smith. NC State received their first official visits, but are in the best spot for Smith. He will visit Louisville next weekend and the prevailing thought is that the Wolfpack and Cardinals will vie for his signature, which will likely come in November. For Hugley, Miami and Pitt are two to keep an eye on, though NC State has picked up ground in recent weeks."
