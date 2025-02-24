Wolfpack newsstand — Feb. 24

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — NC State junior QB commit Jacob Smith attacking rehab
Charlotte Observer — NC State football’s Corey Coley sues NCAA for fifth year of eligibility. What we know
Charlotte Observer — Photos: N.C. State topples Notre Dame in double overtime
Charlotte Observer — The way NC State plays in big games at Reynolds, it feeds the mojo as much as feeds off it
Charlotte Observer — Upset special: Takeaways as NC State women’s basketball tops No. 1 Notre Dame in double OT
Charlotte Observer — What NC State women’s basketball’s win over Notre Dame means for Wolfpack going forward
Charlotte Observer — Meet Charlotte-area natives in 2025 NFL combine, starting with USC’s Torricelli Simpkins
Fayetteville Observer — NC State women's basketball topples No. 1 Notre Dame
Greensboro News-Record — NCHSAA releases 2025 boys and girls basketball brackets
Technician — No. 13 NC State women’s basketball stuns No. 1 Notre Dame in double overtime thriller
Technician — Women's basketball vs. Notre Dame Celebration
Technician — Lloyd wins gold, NC State swimming and diving men place third and women place fifth at ACC Championships
Technician — Wyman pitches shutout as NC State softball defeats Illinois 4-0
Technician — No. 12 NC State baseball crumbles against Coastal Carolina, finishes winless in Jax Baseball Classic
Technician — Women set program record in distance medley relay race as NC State track and field wrapped up regular season
Technician — Paul McNeil gives Pack men’s basketball glimpse of future in 85-73 win over Wake Forest
GoPack.com — Pack Takes Down No. 1 Notre Dame in Double Overtime; First Home Win Over No. 1 Team since 1978
GoPack.com — Get to Know Wolfpack Offensive Coordinator Kurt Roper
GoPack.com — Women’s Golf Set to Play at Daniel Island Invitational
Yahoo! Sports — No. 13 NC State outlasts No. 1 Notre Dame in double OT for 104-95 upset in Raleigh
Yahoo! Sports — NC State's upset win over Notre Dame shows how wide open the road to the Final Four is this season
