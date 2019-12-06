NC State football is hosting at least four (and potentially more) uncommitted official visitors this weekend.

On the offensive side of the ball, two expected targets in Raleigh are four-star offensive lineman R.J. Adams from Woodbridge (Va.) High and kicker Ian Williams from Weddington High in Matthews, N.C.

Here is a preview of those two visits. You can read here about a pair on the defensive side visiting.



