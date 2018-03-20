Former NC State running back Nyheim Hines did very well at the NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds, had a 35.5-inch vertical, did a 9-foot-10 broad jump and posted a 4.35-second shuttle time.

That was enough for Hines to hear that he should be drafted in the first three rounds, but Hines wanted to show more. At NC State’s pro day on March 19, Hines improved several of his marks. He did the shuttle in 4.21 seconds and had a 10-foot-2 broad jump.

Hines also went through all the drills, including catching punts in front of scouts.

“I wanted to answer all the questions on the field without opening my mouth,” Hines said.

That said, Hines is willing to answer questions verbally, too. He joked that he picks up any incoming unknown number on his cell phone now because you never know when it could be a coach calling.

Hines is loving his new life. He made the decision to turn pro following his junior season during which he rushed 197 times for 1,112 yards and 12 touchdowns and returned a punt for a touchdown.

“After talking to my family and coaches it was the best move,” Hines explained. “I am what I am — 5-8 today, they cheated me on my height, 198 [pounds]. I’m not going to get any bigger, probably not going to get any stronger or faster.

“I thought it would be the best move and the coaches supported me with that decision and so did my family.”

The NFL feedback appears to be validating Hines’ decision. He has at least six individual workouts lined up and set to make visits to the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings, among others. He noted his versatility is proving to be one of his calling cards thus far.

“I’m really jut trying to not be jack-of-all-trades, master of none, but trying to be master of all,” he said.

There was a moment though at pro day where Hines probably began to sense the reality of his immediate future — when he got up close confirmation that New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was in attendance.

“We were doing the drills and I heard he was here, and all of the sudden he steps out and starts talking, telling us what to do and I was like, ‘Oh crap, there’s Bill Belichick,’” Hines remembered. “I’ve seen him on TV, but never that up close.”

Belichick’s presence, one of just several high profile NFL scouts, coaches and general managers at NC State’s star-studded pro day, was confirmation of the program that Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren sold Hines on during the recruiting process.

“It goes to show you that Coach Doeren is winning the recruiting process and keeping everybody in-state,” Hines, a Garner native, said.