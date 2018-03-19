An unofficial tally of NFL teams represented at NC State’s pro day was 23, and odds are good that did not include every squad that was actually there. There were enough scouts that two bleachers were not enough to seat them all when the 40-yard dash was being run.

The NFL Network was also in attendance, including its star draft analyst Mike Mayock. Sports Illustrated sent writer Jonathan Jones. The Indianapolis Star had a Colts beat writer there to watch Bradley Chubb.

Yet one person’s presence grabbed stood above the rest — New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. He was joined by his defensive line coach Brendan Daly, who happens to be an old teammate of NC State head coach Dave Doeren at Drake.

Belichick did not try to blend in either. He closely observed all four of NC State’s defensive linemen — Chubb, B.J. Hill, Justin Jones and Kentavius Street — and offered his own coaching tips along the way. Belichick also closely observed running backs Nyheim Hines and Jaylen Samuels. Former NC State pros Dewayne Washington and Torry Holt and current Arizona Cardinals quarterback Mike Glennon were also there.

It was all part of a festive pro day for NC State, which had seven players invited to the NFL combine and even more pro prospects getting their chances Monday.

It’s a day that Doeren envisioned for his program.

“Instead of having to talk about what you want to be able to do, it’s the ability to show it,” Doeren said. “Even our team is watching these guys train with Coach Belichick, the best in the business, watching them. I think it just adds credibility to what we’re talking about. That’s what it all is.

“You don’t want to have to explain a blueprint to people that you can’t visually show them. … This is proof.”

Aside from program development, Doeren also watched as a proud dad of sorts. He saw a group of seniors and juniors that have brought into the culture he has been hoping to establish.

“It’s very rewarding,” Doeren added. “Our culture, we talk about really un-entitling people and teaching them the value of earning what you’re going to get because that’s how life is. No one gives you anything.”

“For me it’s like a proud dad standing there looking watching your son and seeing them really take advantage of their skillset and the opportunities that they’ve had,” he later added. “Opportunities are not given, they’re earned.”

This year’s NFL Draft is April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

The Wolfpacker will have more from NC State’s pro day, including comments from Chubb, Hill, Hines and Samuels.