NC State head coach Kevin Keatts has been no stranger in wanting to send in five reserves at once this season.

Keatts has subbed “five-for-five” in several games against opponents who don’t have the talent level of the Wolfpack. What started off as innocently continuing that trend Saturday against South Carolina-Upstate, quickly became more of a message substitution pattern. Some of NC State’s starters quickly found seats on the bench, with three of them — star junior point guard Markell Johnson, sophomore guard Braxton Beverly and fifth-year senior wing Torin Dorn — playing less than 14 minutes in the contest.

The NC State reserves combined for 62 points in leading the Wolfpack to a 98-71 win over South Carolina-Upstate, improving to 11-1. NCSU hosts 4-8 Loyola (Md.) on Dec. 28.

“The five guys that I didn’t start obviously played tremendous,” Keatts said. “This is what you call team. I put together a roster with 10 guys who I feel comfortable where I can play all 10 guys.

“I have tried to create a culture where it doesn’t matter who gets the credit. We all get the credit.”

The reserves inherited a 10-7 lead when the five first came in and extended the lead to 23-10 with 11:23 left in the first half. NCSU starters finally hit its stride over the last 4:09 of the first half, giving the Wolfpack a 50-32 halftime lead.

Keatts elected to start his reserves in the second half, and they more than delivered. Fifth-year senior wing Eric Lockett scored a team-high 15 points, and redshirt sophomore center DJ Funderburk, redshirt sophomore wing Devon Daniels and freshman forward Jericole Hellems all had 13 points off the bench. Sophomore point guard Blake Harris chipped in eight points and eight assists.

Funderburk pointed out that the main issues were energy-related, particularly on the defensive end.

“It shows that if you ever become a starter, don’t come out lackadaisical,” Funderburk said. “He didn’t really like that too much [the slow start]. We pick our teammates up. When they got back in there, they made the best of their opportunity.”

Keatts claimed he never yelled at the team — particularly the starters — during halftime.

“It wasn’t a message but I thought the other guys were playing better,” Keatts said. “Those guys who started the game, they are starting for a reason and have carried us the majority of these games.

“I thought the other five guys played better. It was hard to keep the other guys off the floor.”