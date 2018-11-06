NC State needed junior point guard Markell Johnson to look for his shot more often in the second half, and he delivered when he did.

Johnson erupted with three three-pointers over a 4:17 spurt to finish with 17 points and break the game open against Mount St. Mary’s in the season opener Tuesday. The Wolfpack’s eight-point lead mushroomed into a 19-point advantage after Johnson’s barrage, which helped create an eventual snowball effect.

NC State didn’t have any drama over the final 10 minutes en route to a 105-55 victory. NCSU returns to action against Maryland-Eastern Shore at 12 p.m. Saturday at PNC Arena.

Johnson admits his teammates urge him to be more aggressive looking for his shot.

“I was just getting the right shots,” said Johnson, who added five assists. “It was my shot that I felt comfortable taking.”

Johnson’s three-point shooting has improved immeasurably since he arrived in Raleigh. He struggled his freshman year, going 12 of 48 from beyond the arc for 25.0 percent, but jumped up to 40.9 percent last year. To put Johnson’s 10 shot attempts against Mount St. Mary’s, he only attempted at least 10 field-goal attempts in six contests last year.

“He is one of the best point guards in the ACC when he plays,” NCSU head coach Kevin Keatts said. “With Markell Johnson, he is not a guy hunting shots. An ideal game for Markell would be to have 10 assists and eight points. That’s OK, but at times with these team as a veteran, you have to be able to score the basketball.”

NCSU redshirt junior center Wyatt Walker has seen Johnson enough in practice to know what he’s capable of doing. Playing with him for the first time, gave him some increased perspective.

“If I remember correctly, I think there was a possession where he kind of got hit by a blind screen, and I think that woke him up,” Walker said. “He then came out there killing. That was real big time.”