NC State has been looking high and low for a nose tackle this spring, and landed Colorado junior transfer Chazz Wallace on Wednesday. Wallace, who played his first two years at Old Dominion, will be coming in to rotate with junior nose tackle Brandon Cleveland next fall. The 6-foot-2, 295-pounder had 11 tackles and 1.5 sacks this past fall for Colorado. He had a season-high five tackles against Utah in a 23-17 loss on Nov. 25.



Colorado junior nose tackle Chazz Wallace is transferring to NC State. (USA Today Sports photos)

Wallace was able to get 47 tackles and 2.5 sacks in his two years at Old Dominion. He played with former NC State nickel Robert Kennedy on the Monarchs in 2022. Wallace joined Akron defensive back K.J. Martin in committing to the Wolfpack on Wednesday. The duo officially visited NCSU on Tuesday and Wednesday. Wallace was originally a Rivals.com two-star prospect out of Gaithersburg (Md.) The Avalon School in the class of 2020. He originally committed to Temple, but signed with Old Dominion. He had offers from Akron, Boston College, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, James Madison, Kent State, Liberty, Louisville, Massachusetts, Monmouth, Morgan State, Rutgers, Sacred Heart and Toledo among others.

