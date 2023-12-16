Tennessee fifth-year senior wing Josiah-Jordan James exploded for 23 points and seven rebounds, and he went 5 of 7 on three-pointers. James entered the game scoring over 15 points in just one game.

NC State had the offense to run with Tennessee, but the Volunteers got a pair of big performances to pull away for a 79-70 win on Saturday in San Antonio, Texas.

If the offense didn’t come from James, then junior guard Zakai Zeigler provided it. The 5-foot-9 Zeigler, who suffered a torn ACL last year, had only scored in double figures once this season — 11 points in a win over Illinois. Zeigler blew past that mark and he went 4 of 8 on three-pointers for a season-best 20 points and eight assists.

The duo helped No. 12-ranked Tennessee shoot 12 of 27 from beyond the arc for 44.4 percent. The Volunteers learned to win with star senior forward Dalton Knecht going 1 of 7 from the field for two points.

The Tennessee win spoiled the debut of North Carolina A&T junior point guard Kam Woods. The NCAA had denied Woods on being eligible this season due to transferring from both Troy and North Carolina A&T. However, recent court cases allowed Woods to play this season.

Woods proved to be the guy at point guard down the stretch and he had nine points and four rebounds in 18 minutes played. The Wolfpack went with small ball with Woods joined by D.J. Horne, Jayden Taylor and Casey Morsell around center D.J. Burns. Horne had 13 of his 16 points in the first half, and Burns scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half.

NCSU made an impressive 8 of 18 on three-pointers, but 14 of 33 on two-pointers in the game.

Tennessee went on a 9-0 run to take a 55-44 lead with 12:02 left in the game. NC State battled back to make it a one-point game with eight minutes left.

When it became winning time in the last 3:28, the Volunteers went on a 12-2 run to put the game away. James and Zeigler combined for all 12 points, including two big three-pointers.

NC State fell to 7-3 overall, but won’t have a signature non-conference win. The Wolfpack host 7-5 Saint Louis on Wednesday. Tennessee improved to 8-3 and the Volunteers have played seven games against high-major opponents (going 4-3).