

Here is a preview of the players to watch in the various divisions for boys and girls:

NCHSAA 2A — Saturday:

West: No. 7 Concord Robinson at No. 2 Reidsville

Reidsville has been dominant with freshmen Kendre' Harrison and Dionte Neal leading the way. Harrison is a 6-7 power forward, who has an NC State offer in football as a tight end/defensive end. Neal is a 5-9 point guard, who also is a standout in football cornerback, wide receiver and in the return game.

NCHSAA 3A — Saturday:

East: No. 13 Franklinton at No. 5 Southern Durham

NC State offered Southern Durham High sophomore small forward Jackson Keith on Sunday, after he attended the UNC at NCSU game.

West: No. 22 West Charlotte at No. 19 Concord Northwest Cabarrus

West Charlotte will try to get back to the state title game behind sophomore point guard Chadlyn Traylor, freshman wing Markus Kerr and senior center Donovan Raymond, who has come back this season from a torn ACL.

NCHSAA 4A — Saturday:

East: No. 6 Durham Jordan at No. 3 Raleigh Millbrook No. 7 Lumberton at No. 2 Rockingham Richmond County

New NC State junior commit Paul McNeil and Rockingham Richmond Country will be trying to make a run to the state title game. Former NC State assistant coach Roy Roberson is the coach at Sanderson High ... Raleigh Millbrook sophomore Colt Langdon has been productive throughout the season and Wildcats play an up-tempo style of basketball ... Freshman power forward/center Rivers Knight has created good buzz at Durham Jordan, and will be playing with Team United traveling team.

West: No. 9 Reynolds A.C. Reynolds at No. 1 Charlotte Myers Park No. 5 Charlotte Catholic at No. 4 Greensboro Grimsley No. 11 Kernersville East Forsyth at No. 3 Huntersville North Mecklenburg No. 10 Charlotte Chambers at No. 2 Winston-Salem Mount Tabor

NCISAA playoffs — Saturday

NCISAA 4A boys title game No. 1 Matthews Carmel Christian vs. No. 2 Arden Christ School, 7 p.m. at Lewisville (N.C.) Forsyth Country Day.

Matthews Carmel Christian junior guard Jaeden Mustaf has moved into the state and is gunning to help them repeat as NCISAA state champs. Christ School is led by Wake Forest junior wing commit Bryson Cokley, and senior center Anthony Robinson, who has signed with South Florida.

Girls playoffs — Saturday

NCHSAA 1A: No. 7 Bessemer City at No. 2 Kernersville Bishop McGuinness NCHSAA 2A: No. 7 Jacksonville Southwest Onslow at No. 2 Bethel North Pitt NCHSAA 4A: No. 11 Charlotte Catholic at No. 3Greensboro Northern Guilford No. 8 Charlotte Independence at No. 1 Mooresville Lake Norman NCISAA 2A title game Saturday No. 2 Sanford Grace Christian vs. No. 1 Goldsboro Wayne Country Day, 8 p.m. at Winston-Salem Calvary Day School NCISAA 3A title game Saturday No. 2 High Point Christian vs. No. 1 Concord Academy, 2 p.m. at Winston-Salem Calvary Day School

NC State has offered junior power forward Sarah Strong of Sanford Grace Christian, junior center Blanca Thomas of Charlotte Catholic, junior point guard Zamareya Jones of Bethel North Pitt and sophomore wing Adelaide Jernigan of Kernersville Bishop McGuiness ... Charlotte Indepedence sophomore guard Kamryn Kitchen has also been emerging as an ACC target ... High Point Christian sophomore forward Kylie Torrence is averaging 14.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game.