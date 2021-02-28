It was supposed to be close — the last three ACC Championship wrestling meets had been decided by eight team points or less, and five of the league's six teams were ranked among the nation's top 20. The NC State Wolfpack wrestling team had other ideas.

Redshirt sophomore 184-pounder Trent Hidlay topped the nation's No. 1-ranked wrestler at his weight to claim ACC gold. (Sam Janicki)

The Pack won five of its six championship opportunities and ran away with its third straight conference championship trophy, winning by 24 team points. With all 10 wrestlers placing among the top four at their weight, the Pack became the first ACC three-peat champion since North Carolina won four in a row from 1997-2000. "To get three [titles] in a row in a conference like this is not an easy task, so I'm really proud of what the guys did today, stepping up to the challenge with some of the best teams in the country," ninth-year head coach Pat Popolizio said. "We like winning here at NC State, and I think that defines what these guys are about. They've bought in, they take a lot of pride in it, and they don't like losing. … Anybody who has been a part of this program can come back 20-30 years from now and say they were part of a team that won three in a row."

141-pounder Tariq Wilson, 157-pounder Hayden Hidlay, 174-pounder Daniel Bullard, 184-pounder Trent Hidlay and heavyweight Deonte Wilson all won their weight class, while a total of eight NC State wrestlers punched their ticket to the NCAA Championships with automatic berths. Hayden Hidlay became the 10th in conference history to win four ACC titles, and the fifth Wolfpacker to do so. He did it with an impressive 12-3 major decision in the finals, scoring bonus points in both of his matches at the event, and staying unbeaten against ACC league foes in his career. "It was very impressive, and he did it in a dominant fashion," Popolizio said. "… That goes back to a reflection of his whole attitude, commitment, work ethic and mindset. You get rewarded when you do things right, and that's what happened tonight."

