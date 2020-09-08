The NC State Wolfpack wrestling team has routinely brought in nationally ranked recruiting classes under head coach Pat Popolizio, who enters his ninth season at the helm in 2020-21.

It looks like when the Wolfpack brings in the class of 2022 — made up of current high school juniors — the tradition will continue in Raleigh.

The class kicked off Aug. 26 with a pledge from Pennsylvanian Finn Solomon, a former second-place state finisher (as a freshman) in traditionally the toughest prep wrestling state in the land. As recently as February, Solomon was ranked as a top-100 prospect in the 2022 class by FloWrestling, and while he is not currently included on the most recent edition of big board, he is still tabbed 20th nationally at 132 pounds in the outlet's weight class rankings.

The Pack grew even stronger Tuesday night with the pledge of top-30 overall recruit Dylan Fishback of Aurora High in Ohio. Flo lists him No. 29 on its current big board for the 2022 class and 13th at 170 pounds in its overall high school rankings, which is fifth among non-seniors at the weight.