TheWolfpacker - Three more NCAA titles for NC State women's swimming

Before the NCAA Championships for women's swimming and diving began in Greensboro, N.C., this week, the NC State program's only national title was a diver — Kristin Davies in 2009.

That changed on Thursday night, when NC State set a NCAA and U.S. Open record for the 4x100 medley relay to take first place.

It changed even more on Friday when the Wolfpack claimed three more titles, including the first two individual swimmers to take home a NCAA crown.

Junior breaststroke swimmer Sophie Hansson began the gold rush in the 100 breaststroke race. Hansson had a slight lead at the halfway point over Virginia junior Alexia Wenger with a split of 27.05 seconds. Hansson was able to put distance between her and Wenger and hold off USC freshman Kaitlyn Dobler to secure the national title in a pool record time of 57.23 seconds.

Adding to the Wolfpack points haul, junior Andrea Podmanikova reached the A-finals and finished seventh to earn All-American status.