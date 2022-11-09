"We're very fired up about this class," NC State coach Wes Moore said. "It's always good when you can acquire players that were at the top of your recruiting lists. We feel like we added great talent while also addressing needs for our team. Each of these players are used to winning and will help us continue performing at an elite level."

NC State received official commitments from ESPN's HoopGurlz No. 9-ranked player Zoe Brooks, plus No. 55 Mallory Collier, No. 56 Laci Steele and No. 71 Maddie Cox. The four players make up a Wolfpack 2023 class that has been ranked as high as fourth nationally by ESPN, and the four top-100 signees mark the best-ranked 2023 class in the Atlantic Coast Conference and the best in program history.

Zoe Brooks • 5-10 Guard • Plainfield, N.J. • Saint John Vianney High School

No. 9 player in ESPN's Class of 2023 rankings … ESPN scouts grade of 97 and a five-star signee … 2022 WNBA Skills Challenge champion alongside former Oregon standout Sabrina Ionescu … Averaged 18.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 3.7 assists as a high school junior … Three-time All-State honoree who helped lead her team to an NJSIAA Tournament of Champions title… Reached 1,000 career point milestone in 2021-22 … 2022 Team USA Trials participant.

"Zoe is a combo guard who can run the show at point and break the defense down while also scoring the ball at all those levels," said Moore. "She makes everyone around her better with a high school state championship to prove it."

Mallory Collier • 6-3 Center • Millington, Tenn. • Bartlett High School

No. 55 player in ESPN's Class of 2023 rankings … ESPN scouts grade of 93 … Averaged 13.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game as a high school junior … 2022 All-Metro Girls Basketball First Team and nominee for Memphis Area Player of the Year … I Have A Dream Classic All Showtime Team … Nominee for Miss Tennessee Basketball Award and Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year … 2022 Team USA Trials invitee.

"Mallory is a strong interior player who moves and scores well around the basket," said Moore. "She's capable of being a force on the boards. She can also score from the mid-range with the jumper or by getting to the rim. She too comes from a very successful high school team."

Maddie Cox • 6-2 Forward • Flower Mound, Texas • Flower Mound High School

No. 71 player in ESPN's Class of 2023 rankings … ESPN scouts grade of 93 … First Team All-District after leading her team in points, rebounds and assists … Nike EYBL Iowa Region champion … Texas Girls Coaches Association All-Star selection … PassThaBall MVP … Earned Not Given and Prime Event Finals standout … Comes from a basketball family — mother, Brenda, played at SMU; father, Dennis, played at Central Methodist; three older sisters all were/are collegiate athletes.

"Maddie is a versatile player who can fill up a stat sheet," said Moore. "She has the length and physicality to go inside and be a factor on both ends of the court, but also has the athleticism and skill set to be effective on the perimeter by hitting threes or dishing out assists."

Laci Steele • 5-11 Guard • Guthrie, Okla. • Edmond North High School

No. 56 player in ESPN's Class of 2023 rankings … ESPN scouts grade of 93 … Helped lead Edmond North to the state title last season, averaging 21.9 points per game in the team's run … COAC Offensive Player of the Year and First Team All-Conference … MVP of the Mustang Holiday Classic Tournament during which she set the individual scoring record … Nike EYBL Second Team All-Tournament … 2021 Super Five Roster First Team and Big All-City Girls' Basketball Roster First Team as named by The Oklahoman … Was named 6A Super Prep Breakout Player of the Year in 2021.

"Laci does a lot of things well that lead to winning," said Moore. "She's a knock down shooter from three-point range who also has the toughness to score in traffic. She has the handles to push tempo and set up her teammates and the competitive spirit to be a lockdown defender. Laci has the heart of a champion, validated with a state championship as well."

ESPN ON THE WOLFPACK'S 2023 SIGNING CLASS:

"Coach Wes Moore bolstered his roster with several impact transfers, and the 2023 recruiting class will complement that talent well. Zoe Brooks is a scoring machine who knows how to put the ball in the hole. An incredible finisher and creative shot-maker, the 5-10 Brooks has worked herself into great physical shape as she prepares for the next level. Mallory Collier is a traditional back-to-the-basket post player with good hands and footwork. She is good on the offensive glass and has some upside. Laci Steele is the ultimate glue player on the perimeter. She is a gritty shot-maker and proved over the summer that she is not afraid of the big moment. Maddie Cox is a skilled forward who can stretch the floor and fill several holes with her versatility and glue-player effect."