After NC State football received the commitment of three-star quarterback Aaron McLaughlin on Thursday afternoon, the natural question among the Wolfpack faithful would be: Who's next?

NC State has five commitments thus far in McLaughlin, three-star receiver Jakolbe Baldwin from Richmond County High in Rockingham, N.C., three-star receiver Julian Gray from Hopewell High in Huntersville, N.C., three-star cornerback Mario Love Jr. from Hough High in Cornelius, N.C., and three-star running back Caleb McDowell from Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County High.

Here's a list of five players who could be potential targets for the next commitment.