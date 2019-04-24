NC State football commit analysis: OL Ethan Lane
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Last week, recently awarded three-star Ethan Lane, a 6-foot-3, 270-pound center from Archer High in Lawrenceville, Ga., made his verbal commitment to NC State. Louisville, Memphis, Air Force and Florida Atlantic also had offered him.
Here is a commitment analysis of Lane.
1. Well-regarded locally
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news