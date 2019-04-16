Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer High junior center Ethan Lane needed just two unofficial visits to know that NC State was the right choice for him.

Lane unofficially visited in late March and quickly returned for the Kay Yow Spring Game on April 6, leading to his verbal commitment Tuesday. The 6-foot-3, 275-pounder had been pondering his college choice ever since the spring game. Lane picked the Wolfpack over offers from Louisville, Air Force, Florida Atlantic, Georgia State and Memphis.