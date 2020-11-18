Overnight, McNeese State grad transfer Darion Dunn announced that he was going to NC State.

The 6-foot-1, 192-pounder from Oakdale, La., was a two-sport standout for McNeese State, also competing in track where he third in the conference meet in both 2018 and 2019 in the indoor track 60-meter hurdles and was third in the 110-meter hurdles in the outdoor track.

It’s football however where Dunn really shined. He was a preseason FCS All-American in 2020 after first-team All-Southland Conference honors in 2019, when Dunn made 42 tackles, five interceptions and 11 pass breakups.

A year prior, Dunn piled up 33 tackles (including 2.5 for loss and a sack) and two interceptions.

Dunn announced in September that he was entering the transfer portal following the FCS’ decision to postpone its football season until the spring. He is not the lone grad transfer in the secondary that NC State is pursuing. The Pack has also offered Northern Iowa’s Xavior Williams.