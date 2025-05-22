Premium content
Published May 22, 2025
NC State in good position with junior OL Brody Smith
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
NC State junior left tackle target Brody Smith was born to be a football player.

The Maryville (Tenn.) High product has narrowed his list to NC State, Purdue, Mississippi and home area Tennessee. Rivals.com has the 6-foot-6, 255-pounder as a three-star prospect, No. 21 overall in Tennessee and No. 72 nationally at tackle in the class of 2026.

Long-time Maryville High coach Derek Hunt knows that Smith has a bright future. He said NCSU offensive line coach Garett Tujague has been a semi-regular at his school over the last year and a half.

