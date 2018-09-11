The Wolfpack's highly anticipated non-conference game against West Virginia — scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Saturday — has been canceled due to concerns over Hurricane Florence.

The school left open the possibility the game could be played later.

"NC State will not play its scheduled football game with West Virginia University this weekend due to the increasing likelihood of severe and unsafe conditions associated with Hurricane Florence," the athletic department wrote in a release.

"Emergency management resources are expected to be fully utilized and needed throughout the region, and today's decision will help give ample time to deploy those resources across the state.

"NC State has worked in partnership with University leadership, West Virginia University officials, the Atlantic Coast Conference and emergency management personnel to arrive at a decision in the best interests of the safety and well-being of fans, student-athletes and all parties involved.

"Should this game be rescheduled or a replacement home game be scheduled, tickets for the West Virginia game will be valid. If this game or a replacement home game is not viable, a refund will be offered to season ticket holders. Details will be communicated at a later date.

"With the impending weather, the Athletic Department and Ticket Office will follow in accordance with campus and be closed Thursday and Friday. We appreciate your patience and will continue to communicate details as they become available."

Elsewhere in the area, UNC has also canceled its game with UCF Saturday, while Wake Forest moved its Thursday night game against Boston College from 7:30 p.m. to 5:30.

The Wolfpacker will have more on this breaking story as it develops.