Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito says, "I'm good to go" ahead of the Orange's road matchup with NC State on Thursday https://t.co/fu2AB6c8JW @NewsChannel9 #LocalSYR

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes



• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook