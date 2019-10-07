News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-07 07:42:13 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 7

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting NC State commit Jonathan Adorno

• The Wolfpacker — Beyond the box score: NC State at Florida State

• Fayetteville Observer — ACC recruit Dontrez Styles shines at Fayetteville’s Fab 40 camp

• GoPack.com — ONE with Wolfpack Football - Season 3, Episode 7

• GoPack.com — Pack Finishes Strong to Win Wolfpack Intercollegiate

• GoPack.com — Rizzi's Home Run Lifts NC State to Win Over North Carolina

• Technician — Showcase organization feeds NC State Baseball

• Technician — Henes & Henes, a family affair

• Technician — Meyers, Harmon take field for first time as NFL opponents

• Technician — Men’s soccer breaks from ACC play to face ETSU

• Technician — Pack softball’s offense shines in recent fall games

• Technician — Baseball splits doubleheader with Seahawks


Tweets of the day

Video of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}