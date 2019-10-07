The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 7
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting NC State commit Jonathan Adorno
• The Wolfpacker — Beyond the box score: NC State at Florida State
• Fayetteville Observer — ACC recruit Dontrez Styles shines at Fayetteville’s Fab 40 camp
• GoPack.com — ONE with Wolfpack Football - Season 3, Episode 7
• GoPack.com — Pack Finishes Strong to Win Wolfpack Intercollegiate
• GoPack.com — Rizzi's Home Run Lifts NC State to Win Over North Carolina
• Technician — Showcase organization feeds NC State Baseball
• Technician — Henes & Henes, a family affair
• Technician — Meyers, Harmon take field for first time as NFL opponents
• Technician — Men’s soccer breaks from ACC play to face ETSU
• Technician — Pack softball’s offense shines in recent fall games
• Technician — Baseball splits doubleheader with Seahawks
Tweets of the day
Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito says, "I'm good to go" ahead of the Orange's road matchup with NC State on Thursday https://t.co/fu2AB6c8JW@NewsChannel9 #LocalSYR— Darius Joshua (@DariusJoshuaTV) October 6, 2019
CFB RUSHING DEFENSE YPC— CFB Focus 🏈 (@cffmwachsman) October 6, 2019
1 Penn State 1.46
2 San Diego State 1.79
3 Wisconsin 1.80
4 Wyoming 2.32
5 Georgia 2.33
6 Ohio State 2.38
7 Miami Fla 2.47
8 Utah 2.49
9 NC State 2.60
10 LSU 2.61#CFB150
Video of the day
——
