{{ timeAgo('2019-10-07 05:00:00 -0500') }}

Scouting NC State commit Jonathan Adorno

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

On Friday, Sept. 27, The Wolfpacker took advantage of a prime opportunity to see a pair of NC State football commits in action against each other — three-star offensive lineman Jonathan Adorno and Rolesville (N.C.) High hosting two-star tight end Ezemdi Udoh and Terry Sanford High from Fayetteville.

The entertaining game ended with Rolesville winning 34-28.

Below is video from Adorno’s performance, and we encourage all of our readers to subscribe to our newly established YouTube page by clicking here and then on subscribe.

We also have five observations from the game.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Five observations

