The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 26

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room

• The Wolfpacker — Sizing up NC State Wolfpack basketball's strength of schedule

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: Talking NC State basketball recruiting

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Devon Daniels has longer locks, new tattoos and a new outlook on basketball

• Raleigh News & Observer — Stung by early TD, Weddington storms back for 52-7 victory over Marvin Ridge

• GoPack.com — Elissa Cunane Named to Lisa Leslie Award Watch List

• GoPack.com — Five Advance to Main Draw Round of 16 at ITA Carolina Regional

• GoPack.com — Pack's Five Set Comeback Cut Short

• GoPack.com — Pack Welcomes University of Mount Olive for Exhibition Contest Sunday

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Opens 2019-20 Campaign with Sweep Over South Carolina

• Technician — Pack women’s soccer looks to pick up crucial ACC victory Sunday

• Technician — Wolfpack swimming dominates South Carolina in season-opener

• Technician — Wolfpack falls to Boston College in exciting five-set match


{{ article.author_name }}