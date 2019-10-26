The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 26
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room
• The Wolfpacker — Sizing up NC State Wolfpack basketball's strength of schedule
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: Talking NC State basketball recruiting
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Devon Daniels has longer locks, new tattoos and a new outlook on basketball
• Raleigh News & Observer — Stung by early TD, Weddington storms back for 52-7 victory over Marvin Ridge
• GoPack.com — Elissa Cunane Named to Lisa Leslie Award Watch List
• GoPack.com — Five Advance to Main Draw Round of 16 at ITA Carolina Regional
• GoPack.com — Pack's Five Set Comeback Cut Short
• GoPack.com — Pack Welcomes University of Mount Olive for Exhibition Contest Sunday
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Opens 2019-20 Campaign with Sweep Over South Carolina
• Technician — Pack women’s soccer looks to pick up crucial ACC victory Sunday
• Technician — Wolfpack swimming dominates South Carolina in season-opener
• Technician — Wolfpack falls to Boston College in exciting five-set match
Tweets of the day
“It means so much to me to have the opportunity to do this event every year. Your heart is in the right place. I thank you for everything you do for @NCState.” - @CoachKeattsNCSU pic.twitter.com/UAsHt3DEs1— Wolfpack Club (@wolfpackclub) October 26, 2019
Extremely blessed and excited to announce my commitment to play baseball and further my education at NC State University @NCStateBaseball pic.twitter.com/ycS98Qq5p3— Garrett Moffett (@garrett_moffett) October 25, 2019
#PackPros https://t.co/zu9O0lIFhU— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) October 25, 2019
BLESSED TO RECEIVE A OFFER FROM NC STATE #Gowolfpack 🐺⚫️🔴 pic.twitter.com/M8JoRjDKAh— CEDD🙃 (@CedricSeabrough) October 26, 2019
TRUELY BLESSED TO RECIEVE AN OFFER FROM NCSTATE#gowolfpack🐺🔴⚫️🔴 pic.twitter.com/OJJJpk51Gf— @Fred_seabrough (@FSeabrough) October 26, 2019
We've always known wolves travel in a Pack, but what else is there to learn about our mascot? 👀🐺 Check out these facts from @NCStateVetMed for #WolfAwarenessWeek. https://t.co/aVBAVdT9HK pic.twitter.com/6QMECfJKo1— NC State Alumni (@NCStateAlumni) October 26, 2019
Video of the day
