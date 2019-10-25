Podcast: Talking NC State basketball recruiting
NC State basketball is awaiting potential news from five-star forward Josh Hall, a Durham, N.C. native who plays at Moravian Prep in Hickory, N.C. With news of that potential decision being weeks away, The Wolfpacker staff examines Hall and also other news and targets surrounding the 2020 recruiting class.
You can listen to the podcast below or by clicking here to download it.
