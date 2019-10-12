News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 12

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Initial game grades: NC State's offense vs. Syracuse

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room

• The Wolfpacker — New commit Ebenezer Dowuona continues NC State's recruiting momentum

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker podcast: Postgame reflections

• Raleigh News & Observer — Which ACC school got a commitment from a Georgia center?

• Charlotte Observer — Evan Pryor, Hough Huskies, run past Lake Norman in I-MECK battle

• Charlotte Observer — Roll Mustangs roll! Myers Park, QB Drake Maye, beat rival Butler 31-13

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Welcomes #20 Hokies Sunday Night

• GoPack.com — #20 Wolfpack Falls to #6 Demon Deacons

• GoPack.com — NC State Unable to Slow #23 Florida State

• GoPack.com — Shipp Pacing the Field after One Round of Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate

• Technician — Wolfpack falls to Demon Deacons in closing minutes

• Technician — Women’s soccer turns attention toward Virginia Tech

• Technician — Wolfpack swept by Seminoles, drops fourth in last five


{{ article.author_name }}