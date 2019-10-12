The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 12
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Initial game grades: NC State's offense vs. Syracuse
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room
• The Wolfpacker — New commit Ebenezer Dowuona continues NC State's recruiting momentum
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker podcast: Postgame reflections
• Raleigh News & Observer — Which ACC school got a commitment from a Georgia center?
• Charlotte Observer — Evan Pryor, Hough Huskies, run past Lake Norman in I-MECK battle
• Charlotte Observer — Roll Mustangs roll! Myers Park, QB Drake Maye, beat rival Butler 31-13
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Welcomes #20 Hokies Sunday Night
• GoPack.com — #20 Wolfpack Falls to #6 Demon Deacons
• GoPack.com — NC State Unable to Slow #23 Florida State
• GoPack.com — Shipp Pacing the Field after One Round of Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate
• Technician — Wolfpack falls to Demon Deacons in closing minutes
• Technician — Women’s soccer turns attention toward Virginia Tech
• Technician — Wolfpack swept by Seminoles, drops fourth in last five
Tweets of the day
I want to thank God, my Family, Coaches, The Heritage School and everyone who is supporting me through this journey! I got nothing but love for y’all ✊🏾❤️ #Commited @PackMensBball 🐺🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/GFbKrBsTBX— Ebenezer Dowuona (@ebe_1k) October 11, 2019
Philip Rivers' wingman -- offensive line coach Pat Meyer https://t.co/ohls2d3i3b— Eric Williams (@eric_d_williams) October 12, 2019
2019 McNamara's Jakia Brown Turner #11, NC State University pic.twitter.com/5BExhJ5Qp3— Dr. Louis Edwards (@Harvarddoc32) October 11, 2019
Video of the day
