The Newnan (Ga.) Heritage School standout officially visited NC State on Sept. 13-15, fresh on the heels of landing four-star senior point guard Camren Hayes on Sept. 13. He joins Hayes, Apex (N.C.) Friendship senior power forward Nick Farrar and Nebraska junior shooting guard transfer Thomas Allen, who is from Raleigh. The Wolfpack have one scholarship remaining for the class of 2020.



The 6-foot-10, 220-pound Dowuona had previously visited Denver, San Diego State, South Florida and Pittsburgh. Georgia Tech, Georgia, Clemson and Ole Miss also recruited Dowuona at various points. His older brother, Emmanuel Dowuona, is a redshirt freshman center at Purdue.

NCSU offered the Rivals.com three-star prospect on July 31, following a spring and summer with Game Elite FL. He averaged 7.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and chipped in nearly a block per game in 14 contests. He shot 56.3 percent from the field and 56.1 percent at the free-throw line.