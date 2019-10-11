New commit Ebenezer Dowuona continues NC State's recruiting momentum
NC State men’s basketball continued its recruiting momentum by landing senior center Ebenezer Dowuona on Friday.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
The Newnan (Ga.) Heritage School standout officially visited NC State on Sept. 13-15, fresh on the heels of landing four-star senior point guard Camren Hayes on Sept. 13. He joins Hayes, Apex (N.C.) Friendship senior power forward Nick Farrar and Nebraska junior shooting guard transfer Thomas Allen, who is from Raleigh. The Wolfpack have one scholarship remaining for the class of 2020.
The 6-foot-10, 220-pound Dowuona had previously visited Denver, San Diego State, South Florida and Pittsburgh. Georgia Tech, Georgia, Clemson and Ole Miss also recruited Dowuona at various points. His older brother, Emmanuel Dowuona, is a redshirt freshman center at Purdue.
NCSU offered the Rivals.com three-star prospect on July 31, following a spring and summer with Game Elite FL. He averaged 7.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and chipped in nearly a block per game in 14 contests. He shot 56.3 percent from the field and 56.1 percent at the free-throw line.
I want to thank God, my Family, Coaches, The Heritage School and everyone who is supporting me through this journey! I got nothing but love for y’all ✊🏾❤️ #Commited @PackMensBball 🐺🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/GFbKrBsTBX— Ebenezer Dowuona (@ebe_1k) October 11, 2019
——
• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook