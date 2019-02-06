A change of scenery and a change of positions appeared to have done the trick for Powell. He was a linebacker at Boyd Anderson High in Ft. Lauderdale prior to his senior season. He transferred to Piper in January of 2018 and was moved to safety. The result was Powell became a Power Five prospect with offers from the ACC (NC State and Louisville), Big 12 (Baylor and Kansas) and Big 10 (Indiana) and serious interest from Oregon in the Pac 12.



Powell is also another example, which was seen last year, of supply/demand following the December signing period being beneficial to some who wait, although the offers did not seem to be flowing around as much as it was last year.