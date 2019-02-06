Commitment analysis: Safety Cecil Powell
On Wednesday, NC State secured the signing of one-time Baylor commitment Cecil Powell, a late-blooming safety from Piper High in Sunrise, Fla.
Powell was an All-Broward County performer as a senior and is rated by Rivals.com at two stars.
Here is an analysis of Powell’s signing.
1. A late find
A change of scenery and a change of positions appeared to have done the trick for Powell. He was a linebacker at Boyd Anderson High in Ft. Lauderdale prior to his senior season. He transferred to Piper in January of 2018 and was moved to safety. The result was Powell became a Power Five prospect with offers from the ACC (NC State and Louisville), Big 12 (Baylor and Kansas) and Big 10 (Indiana) and serious interest from Oregon in the Pac 12.
Powell is also another example, which was seen last year, of supply/demand following the December signing period being beneficial to some who wait, although the offers did not seem to be flowing around as much as it was last year.
