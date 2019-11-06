The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 6
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State's overtime loss to Georgia Tech
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: James Banks makes big plays again at NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Audio/video: NC State coach Kevin Keatts sees some positives
• The Wolfpacker — Georgia Tech stuns NC State in overtime, 82-81
• The Wolfpacker — Final stats: Georgia Tech 82, NC State 81
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 10
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show, episode 11
• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State football production by class
• Raleigh News & Observer — Calendar may object, but NC State ushers in ACC basketball season as only it can
• Raleigh News & Observer — Deja vu: James Banks lifts Georgia Tech to last-second win over NC State
• Fayetteville Observer — Fayetteville’s Manny Bates ignites crowd in NC State debut
• Fayetteville Observer — Banks’ FTs lift Georgia Tech past NC State 82-81 in OT
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Hosts Blue Devils Wednesday Afternoon in ACC Tournament
• GoPack.com — #14 NC State Opens Season at Home Wednesday Evening
• GoPack.com — #PackMentality Pop-Ins Podcast: Ep. 55 - Roster Breakdown & R-Jr. Kellen Devlin
• GoPack.com — Gill Named to Ray Guy Award Final Candidate List
• GoPack.com — NC State Heads to Kentucky for Road Test Against Nationally-Ranked Squads
• Technician — Wolfpack drops home, ACC opener in overtime
• Technician — Wolfpack swimming and diving set for quad meet in Kentucky
Tweets of the day
- If you're DJ Funderburk and Markell Johnson you have to watch that game, and the way your teammates fought, and figure out a way to get on the court and be leaders.— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) November 6, 2019
He rolled his ankle in practice last week. He didn't snap his fibula in eight pieces.— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) November 6, 2019
If you're a dog, be a dog https://t.co/QEr5m6Zr7T
Final statistics: pic.twitter.com/Uk2yn6LWVq— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) November 6, 2019
NC State this weekend 🐺🐺💯💯 #1Pack1Goal— Colby Smith (@BiGShoW1212) November 5, 2019
🎥 Women's Plays of the Week x Week 11 🎥— NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) November 6, 2019
5️⃣ @PackWSoccer
4️⃣ @PurdueSoccer
3️⃣ @CowgirlFC
2️⃣ @UVAWomenSoccer
1️⃣ @FSUSoccer #NCAASoccer pic.twitter.com/LLvAyXHtu3
Video of the day
