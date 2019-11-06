News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-06 09:11:28 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 6

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State's overtime loss to Georgia Tech

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: James Banks makes big plays again at NC State

• The Wolfpacker — Audio/video: NC State coach Kevin Keatts sees some positives

• The Wolfpacker — Georgia Tech stuns NC State in overtime, 82-81

• The Wolfpacker — Final stats: Georgia Tech 82, NC State 81

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 10

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show, episode 11

• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State football production by class

• Raleigh News & Observer — Calendar may object, but NC State ushers in ACC basketball season as only it can

• Raleigh News & Observer — Deja vu: James Banks lifts Georgia Tech to last-second win over NC State

• Fayetteville Observer — Fayetteville’s Manny Bates ignites crowd in NC State debut

• Fayetteville Observer — Banks’ FTs lift Georgia Tech past NC State 82-81 in OT

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Hosts Blue Devils Wednesday Afternoon in ACC Tournament

• GoPack.com — #14 NC State Opens Season at Home Wednesday Evening

• GoPack.com — #PackMentality Pop-Ins Podcast: Ep. 55 - Roster Breakdown & R-Jr. Kellen Devlin

• GoPack.com — Gill Named to Ray Guy Award Final Candidate List

• GoPack.com — NC State Heads to Kentucky for Road Test Against Nationally-Ranked Squads

• Technician — Wolfpack drops home, ACC opener in overtime

• Technician — Wolfpack swimming and diving set for quad meet in Kentucky


