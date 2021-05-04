 NC State Wolfpack basketball officially announces transfer additions Greg Gantt and Casey Morsell
NC State officially announces two transfer additions

Providence forward Greg Gantt and Virginia guard Casey Morsell had each already announced their intentions to transfer to NC State. On Tuesday, the Wolfpack made it official.

"I'm excited to welcome Greg and Casey to our program," Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts said in a prepared statement. "These were two highly recruited players out of high school and they are hungry and eager to show what they are capable of.

"Both of these guys have shown they are team-first players, sacrificing their own personal numbers for the greater good of the team. I believe with our system and how well they fit into it, we'll see both players flourish and be put in a position to capitalize on their strengths."

Gantt, a 6-8, 220-pound sophomore, averaged 4.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game for the Friars in 2020-21.

A former four-star that was the No. 55 overall prospect in the 2019 class according to Rivals, Gantt was originally a Wolfpack target out of Trinity Christian School in Fayetteville, N.C. before committing to Providence out of high school.

"Greg is a high-energy forward that is great in transition and I'm really excited to have the opportunity to coach him," Keatts said. "He has tremendous potential both offensively and defensively with his ability to guard multiple positions.

"Most importantly, he is a young man with tremendous character and he will be an asset in our locker room."

Morsell, a 6-3, 196-pound sophomore, was a four-star recruit out of St. John's College High in Washington D.C. and was ranked the No. 11 shooting guard and No. 49 overall prospect in the 2019 class. He was the 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year and USA Today Player of the Year for Washington D.C.

He averaged 4.4 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game in 23 appearances as a reserve for the Cavaliers in 2020-21.

"I'm very excited to have Casey join our program," Keatts said. "I think he is going to flourish in our up-tempo offensive system. He is a three-level scorer and a very capable defender. I believe he is a great fit for what we want to do.

"Most importantly, Casey is a great young man, who is well-rounded and I'm proud he will be joining our team."

