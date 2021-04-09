He averaged 4.4 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game in 23 appearances as a reserve for the Cavaliers in 2020-21.

Morsell, a 6-3, 196-pound sophomore, was a four-star recruit out of St. John's College High in Washington D.C. and was ranked the No. 11 shooting guard and No. 49 overall prospect in the 2019 class.

Virginia transfer guard Casey Morsell announced his commitment to NC State Friday according to his Twitter account.

Morsell started in 13 of his 30 appearances and averaged 15 minutes per game as a freshman. He saw his minutes decrease to 15 minutes per contest in his sophomore campaign, starting in three of his 23 appearances.

The shooting guard averaged 39.6 percent from the field, 26.3 percent on three-point attempts and 63.6 percent from the foul line in 2020-21.

Morsell joins Greg Gantt, a sophomore power forward from Providence, as the Wolfpack's second commitment from the transfer portal this offseason.

NC State senior guard Braxton Beverly transferred to Eastern Kentucky to complete his college career, and freshman forward Nick Farrar transferred to the College of Charleston.