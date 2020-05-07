Forward Jaylon Gibson from Grace Christian School in Apex, N.C., signed with Wake Forest last fall, but a coaching change in Winston-Salem led him to ask for his release from his letter of intent.

It was not long before a lengthy list of colleges were on him. From the top of his head, he could remember Cincinnati, Georgia, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Providence, Syracuse and Xavier. Then came the news that would alter his fate: five-star forward and NC State signee Josh Hall from Moravian Prep in Hickory, N.C., said he was staying in the NBA Draft.

Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts and assistant James Johnson reached out to Grace Christian head coach DeShannon Morris, who passed the news along to Gibson. Before long, Gibson was getting in touch with Johnson.

“Once I got my official release from Wake Forest, I kind of looked at schools that I wanted to attend,” Gibson noted. “NC State was not that far from me. Seeing that Josh Hall said he was sticking to the draft, I just saw the opportunity. I reached out to the coaches, Coach Johnson, and they were happy to have me.”