NCAA releases its first NET rankings for 2020-21 season
The rankings formula used by the NCAA to sort teams into quadrants is the NET, and the 2020-21 season debut was released Monday morning.
NC State checked in at No. 38 nationally, but what was most noteworthy is how poor the ACC fares as a conference, perhaps complicating efforts to get a high number of at-large bids.
Here is a breakdown of the rankings of NC State's opponents thus far (note there are 353 teams in the NET):
12. Saint Louis — L (road)
15. Clemson — TBD (road)
25. Syracuse — TBD (road, home)
33. Louisville — TBD (home)
34. Virginia Tech — TBD (road)
38. NC State
45. Virginia — TBD (home, road)
60. Florida State — TBD (road)
64. North Carolina — W (home), TBD (road)
69. Wake Forest — TBD (home, road)
75. Pittsburgh — TBD (road, home)
95. Georgia Tech — TBD (home)
115. Duke — TBD (home)
132. Boston College — W (home), TBD (road)
133. Miami — TBD (home)
169. Notre Dame — TBD (road)
222. Campbell — W (home)
250. UMass Lowell — W (home)
298. North Florida — W (home)
331. Charleston Southern — W (home)
NC State had four games canceled this year. For those curious, here is how those opponents were ranked:
6. Michigan (road)
48. Connecticut (neutral or road)
253. Florida Atlantic (home)
269. William & Mary (home)
Broken Down By Quadrants
The most important aspect of the NET rankings is the quad systems. The rankings are used to sort teams and games into one of four quads. Here is NC State's record among the individual quads:
Quadrant 1 (Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Road 1-75): 0-1 with nine remaining
Quadrant 2 (Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Road 76-135): 1-0 with five remaining
Quadrant 3 (Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Road 136-240): 1-0 with four remaining
Quadrant 4 (Home 161+, Neutral 201+, Road 241+): 4-0 with none remaining
——
• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook