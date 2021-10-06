NC State lands guard LJ Thomas

NC State has landed its second verbal commitment in basketball in the 2022 class when three-star point guard Liron “LJ” Thomas from Bull City Prep in Durham, N.C., and native of Atlanta announced his pledge Wednesday afternoon.
Thomas had narrowed down his choices to include Georgia, Houston, Memphis, Ole Miss and the Overtime Elite before picking the Wolfpack. The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder unofficially visited NC State over the summer.
Big Shots Nation rated Thomas as the No. 3 prospect overall in the class of 2022 within the state of North Carolina.
Thomas was originally in the 2021 class before reclassifying. He joins four-star center Shawn Phillips, a native of Dayton, Ohio at Dream City Christian in Glendale, Ariz. Phillips picked the Wolfpack on Sept. 22 over Ole Miss and West Virginia.
