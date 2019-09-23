Senior forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton announced a top 10 a month ago, but that has gotten completely shaken up in the last week.

The 6-8, 185-pounder from Toronto, Canada, has just Dayton and Arkansas remaining from his original final 10 on Aug. 19. NC State, USC and Alabama have joined the recruiting party and he hopes to visit the new schools and Arkansas before making a final decision. He has already visited Dayton on Sept. 6-8. NC State and Alabama both offered Sept. 9, and USC on Sept. 10.