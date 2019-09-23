News More News
Keon Ambrose-Hylton looking forward to NC State visit

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Senior forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton announced a top 10 a month ago, but that has gotten completely shaken up in the last week.

The 6-8, 185-pounder from Toronto, Canada, has just Dayton and Arkansas remaining from his original final 10 on Aug. 19. NC State, USC and Alabama have joined the recruiting party and he hopes to visit the new schools and Arkansas before making a final decision. He has already visited Dayton on Sept. 6-8. NC State and Alabama both offered Sept. 9, and USC on Sept. 10.

Senior forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton will take the second of five official visits this weekend at NC State.
Senior forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton will take the second of five official visits this weekend at NC State. (https://rivals.com)
