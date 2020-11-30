NC State was set to host William & Mary on Monday night for a 7 p.m. tipoff on the ACC Network, but that game was canceled late Sunday evening due to COVID-19 related issues on the Tribe.

NC State (2-0) had opened the year with victories over Charleston Southern and North Florida, while William & Mary (0-1) dropped its opener last week against Old Dominion.

The Wolfpack is exploring possibilities to replace the game, per NC State athletics officials, and will provide an update on that if and when that becomes available.

NC State is set to travel to Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn., to play Connecticut on Saturday. Mohegan Sun has been termed "Bubbleville" and has seen several games scheduled on the fly by teams at the venue, including Virginia Tech's upset win over Villanova last week.