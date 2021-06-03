NC State poised for its best Learfield IMG College Directors' Cup finish
With still baseball and men's golf postseason action to count to the final numbers, NC State is positioned to have its best ever finish in the Learfield IMG College Directors' Cup. The Wolfpack is in 12th place overall in the standings and second among ACC schools. (Full standings)
Its previous best was 15th in 2017-18.
The Pack women have led the way:
• Swimming and cross country both were second in their respective NCAA Championships meet. For swimming, it was the program's best-ever finish.
• Tennis made its first appearance in the Final Four.
• Basketball advanced it to the Sweet 16 after winning a second straight ACC title and earning its first ever No. 1 seed.
• Gymnastics made it to regional and women’s indoor track scored points.
On the men’s side, both wrestling (sixth) and swimming (eighth) notched top 10 points. The men’s golf team advanced to the NCAA Championships, and baseball was selected as a two seed for this weekend’s regional at Louisiana Tech.
