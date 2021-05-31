NC State baseball earns No. 2 seed in the Ruston Regional
NC State baseball learned of its postseason destination Monday.
The Wolfpack earned the No. 2 seed in the Ruston, La. Regional, claiming its 16th appearance in an NCAA Baseball Championship regional in the past 18 years.
The Pack will face the No. 3 seed, Alabama, on Friday in the double-elimination four-team pool. The No. 1 seed and regional host, Louisiana Tech, will face fourth-seeded Rider.
NC State (30-17, 19-14 ACC) is ranked No. 16 nationally.
The Pack made an appearance in its first ACC Baseball Championship since 2015 but fell 1-0 to Duke in the conference title game on Sunday.
The Wolfpack earned the at-large bid to the postseason after an impressive late-season turnaround. NC State went 1-8 at the beginning of its conference schedule before winning 14 of its last 18 games.
The Wolfpacker will have more on NC State baseball's postseason as more information becomes available.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook