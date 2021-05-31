 NC State baseball earns No. 2 seed in the Ruston Regional
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-31 13:14:12 -0500') }} baseball Edit

NC State baseball earns No. 2 seed in the Ruston Regional

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State baseball learned of its postseason destination Monday.

The Wolfpack earned the No. 2 seed in the Ruston, La. Regional, claiming its 16th appearance in an NCAA Baseball Championship regional in the past 18 years.

The Pack will face the No. 3 seed, Alabama, on Friday in the double-elimination four-team pool. The No. 1 seed and regional host, Louisiana Tech, will face fourth-seeded Rider.

NC State Wolfpack baseball Elliott Avent
NC State fell 1-0 to Duke in the ACC Championship game Sunday. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

NC State (30-17, 19-14 ACC) is ranked No. 16 nationally.

The Pack made an appearance in its first ACC Baseball Championship since 2015 but fell 1-0 to Duke in the conference title game on Sunday.

The Wolfpack earned the at-large bid to the postseason after an impressive late-season turnaround. NC State went 1-8 at the beginning of its conference schedule before winning 14 of its last 18 games.

The Wolfpacker will have more on NC State baseball's postseason as more information becomes available.

