NC State baseball earns No. 2 seed in the Ruston Regional

NC State baseball learned of its postseason destination Monday. The Wolfpack earned the No. 2 seed in the Ruston, La. Regional, claiming its 16th appearance in an NCAA Baseball Championship regional in the past 18 years. The Pack will face the No. 3 seed, Alabama, on Friday in the double-elimination four-team pool. The No. 1 seed and regional host, Louisiana Tech, will face fourth-seeded Rider.

NC State fell 1-0 to Duke in the ACC Championship game Sunday. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)