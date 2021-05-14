This is the second recent contract extension announced by the university. Football coach Dave Doeren extended his deal to 2025 and received a pay increase to $3.5 million annually.

And to that end, he was awarded with a two-year contract extension, the school announced Friday afternoon. The deal now runs through April 30, 2026. Although financial teams were not announced, Corrigan's original deal was worth $1.05 million a year.

Here is the full press release:

The NC State Board of Trustees approved today a two-year extension for NC State Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan. The terms of his new agreement will run through April 30, 2026.

"Boo has provided exceptional vision and leadership for NC State Athletics since joining the Wolfpack two years ago," said Chancellor Randy Woodson. "The Board's action reflects NC State's commitment to build on a period of tremendous progress, and ensure that our program is well-positioned to continue helping student-athletes achieve at the highest levels on and off the field."

Corrigan began his tenure at NC State in April 2019 and has helped elevate Wolfpack Athletics on several notable fronts in his two years in Raleigh. Over his first two years at the helm, NC State has won seven ACC Championships, including back-to-back women's basketball titles.

NC State is in the midst of a tremendous year competitively, as 10 programs have already finished ranked among the Top 25 in their respective final rankings, including five in the Top 10. The women's swimming and diving program finished a program-best No. 2 in the nation in March, while the women's cross country team also finished second nationally, its highest finish in 20 years.

The NC State football program went from 4-8 in 2019 to 8-4 in 2020 with a program-best seven ACC victories. Head coach Dave Doeren was recently signed to a two-year extension and under Corrigan's leadership, NC State continues to invest in the growth of its program. Corrigan was named as a member of the College Football Playoff selection committee in January and began his term this spring.

NC State student-athletes continue to excel in the classroom. Wolfpack student-athletes combined for a 3.31 term grade point average in the Fall and 22 of 23 programs recorded a 3.0 team GPA or higher. NC State's current 3.23 cumulative GPA among its programs is its highest ever.

"I would like to thank Chancellor Woodson and the Board of Trustees for their continued support and for providing this incredible opportunity," said Corrigan. "NC State and the surrounding community has been so welcoming to Kristen and I, and we want to thank our coaches, staff, student-athletes and the many members of Wolfpack Nation for all they do to make our University so special. We have significant momentum and we are excited for the future of NC State Athletics."

In early 2020 Corrigan announced intentions to embark on an ambitious Master Facilities Plan with industry-leader EwingCole. Despite a short-term pause due to COVID-19, the plans remain very much at the forefront of future planning.