Dave Doeren receives contract extension through 2025
The NC State Board of Trustees approved a new contract for football head coach Dave Doeren Thursday, extending his contract through the 2025 season.
“NC State football continues to have significant momentum under Dave’s leadership and this new agreement further reflects our commitment to the direction of our program” Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan said in a released statement. “I’m grateful for the loyalty of Dave and Sara, they share our values and are rooted deeply within our community. Dave has assembled a highly-experienced and cohesive staff, there is great stability within our program and we will continue to invest in the forward progress of NC State football.”
“I am thankful to Chancellor [Randy] Woodson, Boo Corrigan, and our respective Boards for the opportunity to be at NC State and continue to build and lead this great program,” Doeren added in the release. “Sara and I love Raleigh and the great state of North Carolina. Our children have been able to go to schools in the same city for their elementary, middle and high school years. Not many coaches can say that.
“The commitment to me and our staff means a lot. We do not take it lightly and we will continue to fight to make this a great program. We have an incredible opportunity here, amazing support from our fan base, and the future is very bright. I give God the glory and will do everything I can to serve these players and our staff.”
During Saturday's ACC Network broadcast of the NC State football spring game, the broadcast crew of Wes Durham and Roddy Jones revealed that Wofpack head coach Dave Doeren and his staff were set to receive contract extensions.
Now, Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel has the specifics.
Doeren will receive a $250,000 pay bump to bring his salary to $3.5 million annually through 2025, adding two years to the length of his current deal.
NC State has also raised the salaries of the nine returning assistant coaches and increased the investment in support staff this off-season.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 11, 2021
Doeren is coming off an 8-4 season in 2020, which included a school-record seven ACC wins (7-3 league mark). He was second, by one vote, to Notre Dame's Brian Kelly for ACC Coach of the Year honors.
During eight years at NC State, Doeren is 55-46, and has recorded the second-most wins in program history. His teams have posted winning records in six of the eight seasons, including winning at least eight contests four times.
NC State has been ranked for multiple weeks in three of the last four years, and it has gone 3-3 in bowl games under Doeren.
The Pack opens the 2021 season Sept. 2 at home against South Florida.
