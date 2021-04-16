The NC State Board of Trustees approved a new contract for football head coach Dave Doeren Thursday, extending his contract through the 2025 season.

“NC State football continues to have significant momentum under Dave’s leadership and this new agreement further reflects our commitment to the direction of our program” Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan said in a released statement. “I’m grateful for the loyalty of Dave and Sara, they share our values and are rooted deeply within our community. Dave has assembled a highly-experienced and cohesive staff, there is great stability within our program and we will continue to invest in the forward progress of NC State football.”

“I am thankful to Chancellor [Randy] Woodson, Boo Corrigan, and our respective Boards for the opportunity to be at NC State and continue to build and lead this great program,” Doeren added in the release. “Sara and I love Raleigh and the great state of North Carolina. Our children have been able to go to schools in the same city for their elementary, middle and high school years. Not many coaches can say that.

“The commitment to me and our staff means a lot. We do not take it lightly and we will continue to fight to make this a great program. We have an incredible opportunity here, amazing support from our fan base, and the future is very bright. I give God the glory and will do everything I can to serve these players and our staff.”