NC State signs Zymicah Wilkins, R.J. Greer

The Wolfpack edged out Georgetown to land Wilkins on Sept. 21, 2024. He helped Arden (N.C.) Christ School win the NCISAA 4A state title last year. He played his first two years at Rutherfordton (N.C.) Rutherfordton-Spindale Central High, and all three years with Team United in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League. The 6-8, 244-pounder averaged 13.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Greenies last year.

Rivals.com ranks Wilkins at No. 79 overall in the country in the class of 2025. He earned offers from NC State, Georgetown, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Minnesota, Mississippi State, Seton Hall, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Villanova, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. Dayton, VCU, High Point, Appalachian State and Morgan State also offered.

“We are thrilled to have Zymicah joining us,” NC State coach Kevin Keatts said. “I think he has a very high ceiling for what he can become as a basketball player. He can play with power down low, but there is also finesse to his game and he has the ability to step out and play away from the basket.

“Like RJ, he's a state champion and I love to add players to our program that have a winning background. Mikey is a great young man and a wonderful addition to our locker room."

Greer picked NC State over past offers from Cincinnati, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Central Florida and Xavier among others June 16, 2024. Rivals.com ranks the 6-4, 165-pounder at No. 131 overall in the class of 2025. He averaged 16.0 points and 2.3 assists per game.

Greer, whose father, Ricardo Greer Sr., was a standout forward at Pittsburgh and is currently an assistant coach at Dayton, missed time over the last year due to injury, including not playing any traveling team ball or camps this past spring and summer.

"I'm excited to have RJ join our program,” Keatts said. “He's a wonderful young man that comes from a great family and he's going to be a great addition to our locker room. He's a high-IQ player. You can tell he's a coach's son. He can score the ball on all three levels, but is definitely a high-level shooter right now.

“He's a winner, he won a state championship last season and I always like a player that has a winning pedigree. I think he's a great fit for our system."

Greer helped Kettering (Ohio) Archbishop Alter to the OHSAA Division II state title, with 17 points and three assists in a 68-54 win over Zanesville (Ohio) Maysville High. Greer was named second-team All-Ohio for his efforts. He played for Springboro (Ohio) High his first two years.

NC State assistant coach Levi Watkins was the point man on Wilkins, and Greer was recruited by assistant coach Kareem Richardson.