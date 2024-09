The Wolfpack Central has been watching Wilkins since before his first high school basketball game, starting Oct. 17, 2021, at the Phenom Hoop Report top 80 camp in Charlotte, N.C..

Senior post player Zymicah Wilkins picked NC State over Georgetown following his official visit last Saturday.

