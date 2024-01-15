Jones threw her arms up with excitement when a left corner three-pointer finally went in. That celebration was nothing when she eclipsed the school scoring mark late in the fourth quarter in route to a 66-19 victory.

BETHEL — NC State senior signee Zamareya Jones knew two things during Bethel (N.C.) North Pitt’s blowout win over Washington on Friday — she hadn’t made a three-pointer and she was closing in on the schools all-time scoring mark.

Jones finished with 25 points and now has a staggering 2,156 career points, topping Ny’Janique Langley, who had 2,155 points.

“I’m proud to say that I am from north of the river,” Jones said. “The people in the school and the people that support the school, they are so into it. They care so much about the school.”

Jones didn’t have her three-point shooting touch, but she did everything else for North Pitt, which is 10-3 overall and had just played in the John Wall Holiday Invitational after Christmas in Raleigh.

Her friends and family also had 2,000 career points posters ready as she achieved that milestone while playing on the road.

“It felt good,” Jones said. “I’ve been working so hard for it. Just now achieving it, it felt good.”

Some NC State fans were able to watch Jones play in front of a packed gym at Broughton High. North Pitt ended up losing the title game against Denville (N.J.) Morris Catholic. Jones set a new scoring mark for her three games at the John Wall.

“The atmosphere, I feed off the atmosphere,” Jones said. “The crowd was lit. I just played ball, let it come easy to me and not force anything.”

Jones has been on a bit of a whirlwind these last few months. She picked NC State over Mississippi State, Georgia and Alabama this fall and signed in mid-November. Jones was at NC State’s huge home win over Connecticut on Nov. 12. It has been exciting for her to watch the Wolfpack get off to a 15-1 start and No. 6 ranking in the country.

“It felt good and I will be a part of that team next year,” Jones said. “I want to do it again. The atmosphere [for UConn] was crazy. That was the best atmosphere I’ve seen there.”

Jones, who is ranked No. 17 overall by ESPN.com’s HoopGurlz, will get to play with freshman guard Zoe Brooks.

“I want to come in and have us click as a team,” Jones said. “With me being there, we are just going to vibe.”